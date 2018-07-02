A juvenile was taken into custody early Monday in Benson in connection with a robbery.
Police said a boy was robbed at gunpoint by eight juveniles around 3:45 a.m. near North 56th Street and Radial Highway.
Omaha Police Sgt. Eric Picht said a juvenile possibly linked to the robbery was spotted at a Bucky's convenience store near Northwest Radial and Maple Street.
Officers chased the juvenile on foot. He was taken into custody near the Jiffy Lube and The Hut Discount Store about two blocks west of Bucky's.
An Omaha Fire Department ladder truck was used to help officers search for property possibly tied to the case on the roofs of the Jiffy Lube and The Hut, Picht said. Nothing was found, he said.
The incident may have begun a little before 3:45 a.m. when a caller from a location near North 56th and Blondo Streets told Douglas County 911 dispatchers that eight juveniles had robbed his son with a handgun.
