A juvenile was arrested early Monday in Benson in connection with the robbery of other youths.
Police said three youths were robbed at gunpoint of their cellphones and wallets about 3:40 a.m. near 56th Street and the Northwest Radial.
Douglas County 911 dispatchers told officers that three juveniles who were possibly responsible for the robbery had been spotted at the Bucky’s Convenience Store near Maple Street and the Northwest Radial.
Police said officers took one of the juveniles into custody after a foot pursuit and located a handgun that the teen had discarded.
The 17-year-old boy was booked into the Douglas County Youth Center on suspicion of robbery, use of a weapon to commit a felony, carrying a concealed weapon, minor in possession of a handgun, possession of an unregistered firearm and obstructing an officer.
He was taken into custody possibly near the Jiffy Lube and The Hut Discount Store about two blocks west of Bucky’s.
An Omaha Fire Department ladder truck was used to help officers search for property possibly tied to the case on the roofs of the Jiffy Lube and The Hut, Sgt. Eric Picht said.
The incident may have begun sometime before 3:40 a.m. when a caller from a location near 56th and Blondo Streets told dispatchers that several juveniles armed with a handgun had robbed his son.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.