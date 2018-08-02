Isolated showers and thunderstorms, along with some small hail and strong winds, are possible Thursday morning in the Omaha area, forecasters said.
And there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night through Sunday night.
Meanwhile, high temperatures in the Omaha area will be near or above 90 through the weekend, with Friday the hottest day.
The Omaha-area forecast, according to the National Weather Service office in Valley:
Thursday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high around 85.
Friday — Sunny with a high around 95.
Friday night — A slight chance of showers with a low around 70.
Saturday — A 40 percent chance of showers with a high around 90.
Saturday night — A chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low around 70.
Sunday — Mostly sunny with a high around 90.
Sunday night — A chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low around 70.
