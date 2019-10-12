A 29-year-old man died Saturday afternoon after barricading himself with a handgun in the bathroom of an apartment near 48th and Boyd Streets.

Omaha police said officers were called to the apartment on a report of a domestic disturbance, and while en route learned that the man, Robert Jensen, had a gun and was threatening to harm himself.

While waiting for a hostage negotiator, the officers entered the apartment and spoke with Jensen, who expressed that he was distraught over personal matters, including a recent domestic incident with his ex-girlfriend, police said.

About 2:25 p.m. officers heard a single shot from inside the bathroom. They entered and found Jensen dead from a single gunshot wound with the gun in his hand.

None of the officers on the scene discharged their weapons, police said.

Omaha police said the investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Omaha Police Officer Involved Shoot Team and the Nebraska State Patrol. Because the incident is considered an in-custody death, a grand jury will be convened to investigate.

