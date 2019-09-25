UPDATE AS OF 6:43 P.M.:

Westbound I-80 has reopened, according to Nebraska 511.

***

Traffic has come to a standstill on Interstate 80 west of Ashland because of a semitrailer truck crash and fire, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation's 511 website.

Both directions of travel, east and west, appear to be stopped, but the situation is fluid, and eastbound I-80 could reopen soon, according to state officials.

The department has asked on Twitter that people seek alternate routes. However, as drivers detour to U.S. Highway 6, westbound traffic was at a standstill there, too as of 5 p.m., according to 511.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Tags

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription