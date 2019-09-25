UPDATE AS OF 6:43 P.M.:
Westbound I-80 has reopened, according to Nebraska 511.
***
Traffic has come to a standstill on Interstate 80 west of Ashland because of a semitrailer truck crash and fire, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation's 511 website.
Both directions of travel, east and west, appear to be stopped, but the situation is fluid, and eastbound I-80 could reopen soon, according to state officials.
The department has asked on Twitter that people seek alternate routes. However, as drivers detour to U.S. Highway 6, westbound traffic was at a standstill there, too as of 5 p.m., according to 511.
I-80 is currently closed westbound mile marker 420 due to a semi crash. Please consider alternate routes including Highway 6 for westbound traffic.— Nebraska DOT (@NebraskaDOT) September 25, 2019
