Eastbound traffic on Interstate 80 between at least 13th Street and about 32nd Street was at a standstill late Friday morning following a three-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred around 10:50 a.m. on eastbound I-80 near 20th Street. Police said a 2017 Hyundai Elantra was in the center lane when it swerved to the right. The car struck a Kenworth semitrailer truck then swerved back to left, hitting the front of a Freightliner semi, police said. The Hyundai then struck the Freightliner several more times before coming to rest in two different lanes of traffic.

All eastbound I-80 lanes were closed at the I-480 split.

The driver of the Hyundai, Elizabeth S. Iwanski, 33, of Omaha, was treated for back and leg injuries. She was wearing a seat belt, police said. A 2-year-old girl in the back seat was uninjured.

The roadway reopened at noon.

Jay Withrow covers breaking news for The World-Herald overnight and early morning. Phone: 402-444-1259.

