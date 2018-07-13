Eastbound traffic on Interstate 80 between at least 13th Street and about 32nd Street was at a standstill late Friday morning following a three-vehicle crash.
The crash occurred around 10:50 a.m. on eastbound I-80 near 20th Street. Police said a 2017 Hyundai Elantra was in the center lane when it swerved to the right. The car struck a Kenworth semitrailer truck then swerved back to left, hitting the front of a Freightliner semi, police said. The Hyundai then struck the Freightliner several more times before coming to rest in two different lanes of traffic.
All eastbound I-80 lanes were closed at the I-480 split.
The driver of the Hyundai, Elizabeth S. Iwanski, 33, of Omaha, was treated for back and leg injuries. She was wearing a seat belt, police said. A 2-year-old girl in the back seat was uninjured.
The roadway reopened at noon.
