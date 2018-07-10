Three people suffered serious injuries late Monday in a two-vehicle crash in southwest Omaha.
The crash occurred around 11:25 p.m. at South 156th and F Streets, Douglas County 911 dispatchers said.
One person was critically injured and two others were seriously injured, rescue squad personnel at the scene told dispatchers.
The injured people were taken to Nebraska Medical Center.
