The Omaha Public Power District said Friday that it had heard from 70 people who were targeted by scammers purporting to be from the utility.
Many of the people received a call from the utility’s actual customer service number: 1-877-536-4131.
If you get a call from this number, you can hang up and call back to verify that it’s actually from OPPD. Customers in Omaha can call 402-536-4131.
Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates
Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.
Scammers have been asking customers to call a different number back to get payment. They also have been telling those who do automatic bill pay that there’s been a problem with the bank and they need to pay immediately or their power will be shut off.
“OPPD would NEVER cold call customers and aggressively demand payment,” the utility said in a release.
OPPD recommends the following:
- Never give personal or financial information to a stranger during an unsolicited phone call.
- If such a person should appear unannounced at your door claiming to work for the utility, do not allow them inside. Always ask for identification or verification. OPPD employees always carry identification. Failure to produce identification should be a tipoff to the customer that something is wrong.
- Never turn off security systems for any reason if a stranger asks.
- Any customer who receives such a request should call law enforcement immediately.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.