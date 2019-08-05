A 70-year-old man angry that a pickup truck had parked partly on the grass in front of his home took a knife to the truck's tires, hammered out the lights on a cement mixer across the street, stomped through freshly poured cement and swore at men doing street repairs, a sheriff's report and cell phone video indicate.
The video, taken by one of the crew members, has gone viral.
It shows the man, wearing cutoff brown overalls, a red T-shirt and ball cap, cross the street to the cement mixer, where he asks the person videoing, "You got this? You ready?" before he starts hammering at the mixer's lights.
"I want that truck off my lawn!" he yells at the workers.
The man, Thomas Mailander, has been ticketed on suspicion of criminal mischief, said Douglas County Sheriff's Lt. Rob Jones. The incident occurred Thursday morning on Potter Street in the Deerwood Park area, which is northwest of the intersection of Blair High Road and Ida Street.
Later in the video, after hammering at the back of the cement mixer, Mailander steps into the cement and then stumbles through it as he tries to extricate himself.
Once out of the muck, with the hammer still in one hand and his feet and other hand caked in cement, Mailander can be seen confronting Kerry Jackson, co-owner of Jackson's Complete Concrete.
Jackson asks: "Everything all right?"
And Mailander responds, "Everything all right? Does everything look all right you dumb f....? I want that truck off my lawn."
Jackson tells Mailander that he doesn't know who owns the truck.
Shortly thereafter, the video ends and sheriff's deputies arrive and ticket Mailander.
Jackson said he later found the owner of the pickup truck. It was a son visiting his mother who lived across the street from Mailander.
Mailander could not be reached for comment.
The citation is for a misdemeanor based on $500 to $1,500 in damage, Jones said. Should the damage to the trucks total more than $1,500, Mailander could be charged with felony, Jones said. That decision will be left to the city prosecutor, he said.
And the actual property where the truck was parked? It was on the public right of way, Jones said.
