The westbound Nebraska Highway 370 ramp exit to northbound Nebraska Highway 50 will close temporarily overnight beginning Wednesday.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation said the closure will occur between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
The ramp closure is necessary for highway shoulder-resurfacing work.
