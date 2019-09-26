House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will appear at the Nebraska Democratic Party’s annual fundraiser, the Morrison Exon dinner, in Omaha on Oct. 26.

The state party’s announcement of the California Democrat’s keynote speech comes two days after Pelosi, in her 17th term as a congresswoman, said the House will open an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

“We are in a fight for the soul of our country,” Pelosi said in a press release. “I tell women all across the country to know their power. As the Nebraska Democrats celebrate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, there is no better time to show our power.”

Nebraska is a historically red state, but its Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District is seen as one of the most competitive House districts in the country.

“The NDP is working to deliver that blue dot once again,” said party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb. She called Pelosi’s leadership and tenacity “unparalleled.”

