Tuesday's stifling hot and humid conditions are prompting Omaha-area school districts to limit or cancel athletic practices scheduled for after school.

Millard and Bellevue schools said middle school teams won't practice outdoors.

Millard said outdoor practices for high school students will last no longer than 90 minutes Tuesday, with mandatory water breaks every 20 minutes. All athletes must remain in sight of a coach at all times. 

Bellevue said outdoor activities and practices are still on for high school students with safety restrictions.

For football and softball players, Millard said, gear is limited to helmets only, and helmets must be removed when the player is not participating in a drill.

The day started off hot and humid, with a temperature of 80 at 6 a.m. and humidity at 87 percent.

After 3 p.m. Tuesday, the heat index at the Millard Airport already was 115. At Eppley Airfield, the index was 108.

Tuesday's high is expected to be in the 90s. It was 92 at Eppley and 94 at Millard at 3 p.m.

And now for the good news: It won't be this hot and humid Wednesday. Wednesday's highs are expected to be only in the upper 70s after a cold front pushes through tonight.

The front could bring some severe storms with it, National Weather Service meteorologist Katie Gross said. 

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

