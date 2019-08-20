You know it's going to be a hot day when you go outside before 6 a.m. and it's already uncomfortable.

The bad news? "It's going to get a little worse," said meteorologist Katie Gross with the National Weather Service office in Valley.

The heat index is expected to reach 105 this afternoon in the Omaha area, Gross said. The high likely will be in the low 90s. It already was 80 at 6 a.m., with 87 percent humidity.

"We've got a lot of moisture in the air over the region," Gross said.

And now for the good news: It won't be this hot and humid Wednesday. Wednesday's highs are expected to be only in the upper 70s after a cold front pushes through tonight. The front could bring some severe storms with it, Gross said. 

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

