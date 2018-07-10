High temperatures in the low 90s are forecast through most of the week in the Omaha area before a chance of rain moves in Thursday.
The National Weather Service office in Valley said:
— A flood warning remains in effect for the Missouri River at Plattsmouth, Nebraska City, Brownville and Rulo.
— A flood advisory is in effect for the Missouri River at Blair and Omaha, where the river was at 25.4 feet Monday night, 3.6 feet below flood stage of 29 feet. The river was expected to be at 26.1 feet by early Wednesday afternoon at Omaha.
The Omaha-area forecast, according to the weather service:
Tuesday — Sunny with a high in the low 90s.
Tuesday night — Mostly clear with a low in the low 70s.
Wednesday — Sunny with a high in the low 90s.
Wednesday night — Mostly clear with a low in the low 70s.
Thursday — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high in the low 90s.
Thursday night — A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low around 75.
Friday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high in the upper 80s.
