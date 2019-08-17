A two-vehicle, head-on collision put three people in the hospital early Saturday.
Jeff Baulisch, 59, of Omaha was stopped at a red light, going south on 132nd Street around 5:30 a.m. when a 2012 Nissan Altima was headed north on 132nd at a high rate of speed.
The Altima, driven by 20-year-old Dylan McCormick of Omaha, ran the red light and crashed head-on into Baulisch's 2016 Ford F-150, sending it backwards about 100 feet.
Baulisch, McCormick, and McCormick's passenger, 20-year-old Katie Hochwender of Gretna, were transported to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy after officers responded to the scene at 5:35 a.m.
Hochwender, the passenger, is in critical condition. Baulisch suffered a vertebrae fracture not considered life-threatening and McCormick suffered minor injuries.
Officers believe alcohol use by McCormick was a contributing factor.
