The man who was killed in a crash near Gretna Friday evening has been identified as Brian Bullington, 46, of Red Oak, Iowa.
An initial investigation by the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office indicated Bullington was driving east in a Ford Thunderbird when he crossed the center line into the westbound lanes.
Bullington then collided head-on with a westbound Toyota Corolla driven by Elizabeth Beckenhauer, 28, of Ashland.
The incident occurred at 5:24 p.m. Friday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 6 and 220th Street.
Beckenhauer was transported by Gretna Fire and Rescue to Bergan Mercy Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Bullington was transported by medical helicopter to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. He died later as a result of his injuries.
