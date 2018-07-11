Through a large gate, past a gatehouse and up a windy road, Joe Ricketts' multimillion-dollar religious retreat center near the Platte River is finished and awaits its first guests.
“I’m really quite pleased,” Ricketts said of his finished product, which sits on more than 900 acres near Nebraska Highway 31 and Fishery Road south of Gretna.
The Cloisters on the Platte was 20 years in the making — and "really a lot of fun" to build, he said.
Ricketts, the founder of TD Ameritrade and father of Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, won't say how much this undertaking cost him, but building permits filed with Sarpy County show that it cost at least $20 million. The property cost Ricketts an additional $13.6 million to purchase in 2014.
The completed retreat center, which is geared toward Catholics but open to all faiths, is akin to a country club mixed with an upscale summer camp. Guests will park in an underground parking garage designed to look like a cliff face. They'll take shuttles up the hill to the main retreat campus, featuring lakes, forest and sprawling, well-manicured lawns.
A chapel modeled after St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Omaha and massive main building sit on a small lake. Visible in the distance are seven guest lodges, each designed by a different architect. And across the lake, scattered throughout a 2,500-foot trail that winds through the trees and up and down hills, are life-size sculptures marking the 14 Stations of the Cross.
Ricketts commissioned 10 sculptors from across the country for this project and called his Stations of the Cross the most "dramatic and dynamic" in the world.
Retreat attendees have the option of making a donation, but there's no required cost to attend a retreat. Ricketts has called it "a gift to the community" but one that requires buy-in from community members. His financing plan for the center's operations involve product sales — specifically, at the moment, bread. Ricketts said Wednesday that he has about 10-15 more grocery store products in the works and that he's bringing some of them to area stores in the coming weeks. He has declined to say how much the bread has made so far.
The sculptors who made the Stations of the Cross also aim to sell their products. They formed a company to sell copies of the sculptures they created for the retreat center.
The first retreat will be held on July 19, and the Stations of the Cross walk will be open to the public starting July 23. The Cloisters on the Platte will be open 47 weekends a year, and there's already a lengthy waiting list to go on a retreat.
Will players or coaches from the Chicago Cubs — of which the Ricketts family has a 95 percent ownership — be among the center's attendees?
"There are going to be people from Chicago who come," Ricketts said. "Whether they’re associated with the Cubs, I don't know."
(1) comment
Bravo Famiglia Joe Ricketts!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.