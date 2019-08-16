Hundreds gathered on Saturday to celebrate what would have been the 16th birthday of Alex Minardi, who was one of four teenagers killed in a June 17 crash in Sarpy County.
Family and friends of Minardi gathered that evening at the North Park ball field directly across from Gretna High School to serve food and swap stories.
Minardi's family members released butterflies in the center of the diamond before those gathered in a circle around them joined in to sing "Happy Birthday," releasing a number of balloons that floated north out of the park.
Before the June crash near 180th Street and Platteview Road, Minardi spent nearly all her time with her best friends, the girls who were also in the car that night: fellow Gretna soon-to-be juniors Abby Barth, Kloe Odermatt and Addisyn Pfeifer, along with Roan Brandon, who survived with serious burns.
Minardi danced competitively and was a straight-A student who hoped to be a doctor, her parents told The World-Herald in the days following the crash.
Her parents last saw her on Father’s Day, when she took her dad to Mahogany. He footed the tab, and she paid her half through the employee discount. The manager came out and told John Minardi that his daughter was an exceptionally hard worker.
The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office is offering a $14,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of those who provided alcohol to the teens. Anonymous tips may be called in to Crime Stoppers at 402-592-7867 or left online.
