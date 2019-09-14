Four vehicles, including a motor home, were involved in a crash Saturday that shut down northbound I-680.

Traffic past the Irvington Road exit was blocked by the crash. An officer on the scene said traffic was being turned around, according to scanner reports.  

The accident occurred at around 11:25 a.m. Saturday. 

A 40-year-old man was transported to the hospital in serious condition. 

The road was reopened at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. 

