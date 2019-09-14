Four vehicles, including a motor home, were involved in a crash Saturday that shut down northbound I-680.
Traffic past the Irvington Road exit was blocked by the crash. An officer on the scene said traffic was being turned around, according to scanner reports.
The accident occurred at around 11:25 a.m. Saturday.
A 40-year-old man was transported to the hospital in serious condition.
Traffic is currently being diverted off of I-680 eastbound in Omaha due to a crash. Troops are in the area directing traffic. Give'm a break, #moveover & #slowdown, take an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/EIL4NUXrY6— NSP Trooper Cook (@NSPTrooperCook) September 14, 2019
CORRECTION— Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) September 14, 2019
Road Crash at Irvington Rd. Traffic must exit at Irvington exit. pic.twitter.com/pHySv6l4ts
