A former Papillion-La Vista school district teacher made it to safety Monday after being among the hundreds of hikers trapped on an Indonesian mountain after a strong earthquake rocked the island of Lombok on Sunday, killing at least 16 and injuring dozens.
Emily Barnes — a 2010 graduate of Papillion-La Vista South High School and former special education teacher for the district — was not injured in the earthquake but had to make her way down from Mount Rinjani, said her mother, Kathleen Wolff of La Vista.
Barnes was among 837 people trekking on the active volcano when the quake struck. According to the BBC, one Malaysian hiker on the mountain was among those killed. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the initial earthquake was a 6.4 magnitude that hit at 6:47 a.m. local time.
Wolff and other family members have kept in contact with Barnes through text messages. Earlier Monday morning in Indonesia, Barnes was trying to keep her phone shut off to conserve the 25 percent of battery power left on the device, her mother said.
The family received a text from Barnes at 8:05 p.m. CDT. The time at Lombok would have been 13 hours ahead.
“Hello. 9 a.m. here,” Barnes texted. “Started trying to hike out this morning. Just made it to a much safer place. Say a prayer for us. Rocks still falling.”
About 11:15 p.m. CDT, the family received news that military and medic crews had reached Barnes and her group, which took a break before continuing toward Sembalun Village, located on the mountain’s slope. Just before 1 a.m. CDT, the family received word that Barnes had made it to the village safely.
Falling rocks and mudslides were among the possible hazards that hikers faced. But they made good time on their descent, Wolff said.
On Monday, the Associated Press reported that hundreds of tourists stranded on Mount Rinjani were making their way off the mountain.
By late afternoon, more than 250 people had reached a relief post in Sembalun village and a team of rescuers has reached hundreds more near the mountain’s crater lake, a local military official, Arifianto, told Indonesian TV.
The magnitude 6.4 earthquake early Sunday killed 16 people, including an Indonesian student who was among the Mount Rinjani climbers. The shallow quake set off landslides on the mountain that is carpeted in boulders and rocks, blocking usual paths out.
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency had said more than 680 people were stranded on Rinjani based on figures from its entry gates where visitors are registered. Most are foreign — from 26 countries, including more than 330 from Thailand.
Arifianto, who uses one name, said rescuers would escort trekkers down the mountain. Indonesia’s elite special forces have also been deployed to speed up the evacuation.
The shallow quake damaged more than 1,400 houses and was felt on neighboring Bali island, where no damage or casualties were reported.
Indonesia’s meteorology and geophysics agency has recorded more than 270 aftershocks.
Like Bali, Lombok is known for pristine beaches and mountains. Hotels and other buildings in both locations are not allowed to exceed the height of coconut trees.
Indonesia is prone to earthquakes due to its location on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines encircling the Pacific Ocean.
According to U.S. government sources, American diplomats were in communication with Indonesian authorities coordinating airdrops of food and medical supplies. Search and rescue efforts had to be halted at dark Sunday night.
Wolff was awakened with the news of her daughter’s status after Barnes contacted the embassy. Someone from the U.S. State Department contacted the family to inform them of the earthquake and subsequent efforts to reach Barnes, her brother Josh Barnes said.
Emily Barnes left the Omaha area in October to teach English in Thailand. She and some friends were on a break from school and traveled to Indonesia. Barnes “hikes in the mountains all the time,” her mother said. “She loves it. It’s her passion.”
Correction: A headline on an earlier version of this story misstated Emily Barnes’ former role with the Papillion-La Vista school district.
