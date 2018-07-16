Thunderstorms are expected to develop in the Omaha area by mid-week, forecasters said, and high temperatures should stay in the 80s all week.
The National Weather Service office in Valley said the Omaha-Council Bluffs, Lincoln, York, Beatrice, Norfolk and Columbus areas should each total about 1 inch of rainfall by Thursday.
Forecasters said storms Wednesday and possibly Thursday could become severe, which can include high winds, heavy rain and hail.
Last Friday, Omaha's Eppley Airfield reported .40 inches of rain, leaving Eppley with 1.40 inches for the month and .33 inches below normal for mid-July.
The Omaha-area forecast, according to the weather service:
Monday — Mostly cloudy, then gradually sunny with a high in the lower to mid-80s.
Tuesday — Partly sunny with a high in the lower 80s.
Wednesday — A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high in the lower 80s.
Wednesday night — Showers and thunderstorms likely with a low in the upper 60s.
Thursday — A 40 percent chance of precipitation with a high in the mid- to upper 80s.
Friday — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high around 85.
Saturday — Sunny with a high around 85.
Sunday — Mostly sunny with a high around 85.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.