Dry and warm weather is expected in eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa through the weekend, with high temperatures in the 80s to near 90 by Sunday.
The National Weather Service office in Valley said the Omaha area can look for typical July summer weather Friday through the weekend — sunny skies and temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s.
Next week, Monday through Thursday in the Omaha area is forecast to warm up a bit, with highs in the lower 90s under sunny skies.
The weather service said:
— A flood advisory remains in effect for the Missouri River at Omaha, with Douglas, Sarpy and Pottawattamie Counties affected by high water. Thursday night at Omaha, the river was at 25.9 feet, 3.3 feet below flood stage.
Included in the flood advisory is Blair, with Washington County in Nebraska and Harrison County in Iowa affected.
— A flood warning remains in effect for the Missouri River at Plattsmouth, Nebraska City, Brownville and Rulo.
Also, the weather service reported these rainfall totals in inches ending Thursday at 7 a.m.:
Valley, .78; Eppley Airfield, .89; Lincoln, .35; Norfolk, .63; Gretna, .75; Springfield, 1.54; Neligh, 1.81; Bloomfield, 1.24; Oakdale, Iowa, 1.54; Mapleton, Iowa, 1.12.
