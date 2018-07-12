Oppressively hot and humid weather has led to the extension of a heat advisory for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa into early Thursday night.
The combination of temperatures in the 90s and the high humidity will produce heat-index values, or feel-like temperatures, of 100 to 105 degrees in the Omaha area, the National Weather Service office in Valley said.
A chance of thunderstorms is forecast for northeast Nebraska on Thursday night, forecasters said, with those precipitation chances spreading to the Omaha area by Friday.
The weather service said through Saturday the Omaha area and Lincoln could record a little less than 1 inch of rainfall, Grand Island and Columbus between 1.25 and about 1.50 inches, and Norfolk slightly more than 1.75 inches.
The Omaha-area forecast, according to the weather service:
Thursday — Sunny with a high around 95 and heat-index values as high as 105.
Thursday night — Mostly clear with a low around 75.
Friday — A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon with a high around 90.
Friday night — Showers and thunderstorms likely, with some of the storms possibly producing heavy rain, and a low in the lower 70s.
Saturday — A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high in the upper 80s.
Saturday night — A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low in the lower 70s.
Sunday — A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon, and a high in the upper 80s.
Sunday night — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low around 70.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.