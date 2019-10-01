The rainy start to fall continues, with occasional showers in the forecast for Wednesday due to a band of storms lingering across a swath of Nebraska and western Iowa.
At least 1 to 2 inches could fall across the Omaha metro area between Tuesday and Wednesday, with the potential for even more rainfall in some isolated areas and strong storms possible in southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.
Severe weather — high winds, hail and isolated tornadoes — is possible south of Fairbury to Nebraska City to Red Oak, Iowa, through 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Because of the already-saturated ground, local officials are keeping an eye out for localized flash flooding and rising water on the Missouri River. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch through Wednesday morning.
Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates
Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.
But weather service meteorologist Cathy Zapotocny said forecasters have downgraded some previous estimates of how high the Missouri will get, with minor flooding expected on the Missouri at Omaha and Nebraska City, peaking on Friday.
The recent spate of wet weather follows a seriously soggy spring and summer. Nebraska averaged 5 inches of rain in August, two-tenths of an inch above the previous record set in 1977, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.
The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District on Tuesday closed its Elkhorn River access sites to boats and other recreational activities, including the West Maple Road and Graske Crossing sites.
The Iowa Department of Transportation has warned drivers to check road conditions in case heavy rains lead to road closures again on local roads and major highways like Interstates 29 and 680.
The cold front that blew in with the rain should keep temperatures cool, in the low 60s. Thursday should be clear, with more showers possible later on Friday and throughout the day Saturday.
1 of 90
People watch from the Huron Street bridge as water from Willow Creek flows just under bridge in Missouri Valley, Iowa on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Both Iowa and Nebraska were hit hard by flooding earlier this year and are in need of the disaster aid. Bell Creek, on the east side of Arlington, Nebraska flooded parts of the town on Thursday, March 14.
Brent Schwindt of Norfolk, Nebraska, holds his son Paul, 4 months, as his wife Lacey Hansen sleeps on a blow up mattress at Lutheran High Northeast on Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Norfolk. The school was being used as an evacuation shelter for people affected by flooding in the area.
Adam Jensen races to load his Lincoln Navigator outside his home near Mayne and Condron Streets in Valley, Nebraska. With three kids and a dog they plan to head to a hotel in Iowa. Valley residents were ordered to evacuate because of flooding on Friday, March 15, 2019.
At sunrise, Norfolk City Engineer Steven Rames inspects the levy next to the Northeast Community College on Friday, March 15, 2019, in Norfolk, Nebraska. Rames said the levy was stable and that the water had dropped 8 to 9 feet.
Anthony Thomson, left, and Melody Walton make their way out of the flooded blocks near 1st and M Streets after a visit to Melody's house where they loaded up supplies in Fremont, Nebraska on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Bonnie Warner, Barb Pierce, Katie Cameron and Amanda Pierce cheer for a convoy of Hy-Vee trucks escorted by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Army National on Sunday, March 17, 2019. The trucks delivered much needed supplies to the city that was surrounded by floodwaters.
Hy-Vee staff rush to offload a convoy of trucks that were escorted by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Army National Guard Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Fremont, Neb. The trucks delivered much needed supplies to the city that was surrounded by floodwaters.
People gather in downtown Hamburg, Iowa to watch the floodwaters creep closer to a barrier built on Sunday, March 17, 2019. The levee protecting the town from the floodwaters of the Missouri River broke, flooding the town.
Amelia Fritz, left, hugs her daughter Heather Rockwell in Glenwood, Iowa on Monday, March 18, 2019. They were evacuated from Pacific Junction, Iowa after floodwaters hit the town. They are part of 15 relatives all staying in the same house or in a camper in the front driveway.
Shawn Shonerd, left, and his partner Andrew Bauer, who live in Bellwood Lakes are surrounded by large chunks of ice Monday March 18, 2019 after the historic flooding along the Platte River days prior in Bellwood, Nebraska.
Photos: Major flooding hit Nebraska and Iowa towns in March 2019
1 of 90
People watch from the Huron Street bridge as water from Willow Creek flows just under bridge in Missouri Valley, Iowa on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The junction of Highway 275 and Highway 91 is flooded on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 just north of Scribner, Nebraska.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cody Stump walks through a flooded street in Hooper, Nebraska, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
High water rolls through a street in Hooper, Nebraska, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
High water floods a street in Hooper, Nebraska, near a trailer park on March 13.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
High water floods a street in Hooper, Nebraska, near an old bank building on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Standing water from melting snow and rain reflects the evening sky as a truck travels north on Highway 275 near Fremont, Nebraska, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crews from the Ashland, Mead and Yutan Fire and Rescue assist with evacuating the final residents in Ashland, Nebraska om Thursday, March 14, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Crews from the Ashland, Mead and Yutan Fire and Rescue assist with evacuating the final residents in Ashland, Nebraska Thursday, March 14, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Keith Bell surveys the water levels as floodwaters continue to rise near Salt Creek in Ashland, Nebraska, Thursday, March 14, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Sean Hanger, of Ashland and his son Aiden, navigate the floodwaters which continue to rise near Jack Anderson Ball Park in Ashland, Nebraska, Thursday, March 14, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Floodwaters continue to rise as mailboxes are consumed near Furnas Street and N. 15th Street in Ashland, Nebraska, Thursday, March 14, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Residents are rescued from a flooded area near Missouri Valley, Iowa on Thursday March 14, 2019.
JOE DEJKA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jenna Muntz stands behind a row of sandbags as she takes a photo of the rising floodwaters in Cedar Creek, Nebraska on Thursday, March 14, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A semitrailer truck that tried crossing Bell Creek in Arlington, Nebraska, was swept off the road by fast moving floodwaters.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Both Iowa and Nebraska were hit hard by flooding earlier this year and are in need of the disaster aid. Bell Creek, on the east side of Arlington, Nebraska flooded parts of the town on Thursday, March 14.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Blake Japp pulls his remote control truck out of the water while playing in the shallow floodwaters of Bell Creek on Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Arlington, Nebraska.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bell Creek, on the east side of Arlington, Nebraska flooded parts of the town on March 14.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
People navigate over giant chunks of ice that were thrown by floodwaters near River Resort in Yutan, Neb Thursday March 14, 2019.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
A flooded home near Mosquito Creek in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Thursday, March 14, 2019.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Two corn cobs float in floodwaters near Mosquito Creek in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Thursday, March 14, 2019.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Blackhawk helicopter hovers over Waterloo on Friday March 15.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A cow makes his way through floodwaters near Columbus, Nebraska on Friday, March 15, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A house is surrounded by floodwaters near Waterloo, Nebraska on Friday, March 15, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Floodwaters run through the town of Rogers, Nebraska on Friday, March 15, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Highway 75's northbound lane is closed due to flooding near MerrittÕs Beach RV Park on Friday, March 15, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cars drive drive across a flooded Platte River on Highway 50 just north of Louisville on Friday, March 15.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Water covers a road near Valley, Nebraska on Friday, March 15, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brent Schwindt of Norfolk, Nebraska, holds his son Paul, 4 months, as his wife Lacey Hansen sleeps on a blow up mattress at Lutheran High Northeast on Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Norfolk. The school was being used as an evacuation shelter for people affected by flooding in the area.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Motorists are forced to turn around as West Maple Road west of 216th Street is closed as floodwaters rise over the road near the Elkhorn River in Elkhorn, Nebraska, Friday, March 15, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
A crowd of people gather to overlook the floodwaters which continue to rise along the Missouri River in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, Friday, March 15, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Homes, vehicles and RV's are submerged in floodwaters that continue to rise along the Missouri River in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, Friday, March 15, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Adam Jensen races to load his Lincoln Navigator outside his home near Mayne and Condron Streets in Valley, Nebraska. With three kids and a dog they plan to head to a hotel in Iowa. Valley residents were ordered to evacuate because of flooding on Friday, March 15, 2019.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
CJ Cunningham holds his German shorthair Cazz after they were rescued from the King Lake area Friday, March 15, 2019.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Water flows over Highway 30 between Fremont and Arlington, Nebraska on March 15.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
People keep an eye on floodwaters along Highway 30 between Fremont and Arlington, Nebraska on Friday, March 15, 2019.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Horses belonging to Faye Etherington are brought into town through floodwater on Highway 77 in Fremont Nebraska on Friday, March 15, 2019.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Paul Schmidt walks with his children Calvin and Avery while looking back at floodwaters over Broad Street in Fremont Nebraska on Friday, March 15, 2019.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
At sunrise, Norfolk City Engineer Steven Rames inspects the levy next to the Northeast Community College on Friday, March 15, 2019, in Norfolk, Nebraska. Rames said the levy was stable and that the water had dropped 8 to 9 feet.