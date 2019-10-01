Don't put away those umbrellas yet. 

The rainy start to fall continues, with occasional showers in the forecast for Wednesday due to a band of storms lingering across a swath of Nebraska and western Iowa. 

At least 1 to 2 inches could fall across the Omaha metro area between Tuesday and Wednesday, with the potential for even more rainfall in some isolated areas and strong storms possible in southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

Severe weather — high winds, hail and isolated tornadoes — is possible south of Fairbury to Nebraska City to Red Oak, Iowa, through 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Because of the already-saturated ground, local officials are keeping an eye out for localized flash flooding and rising water on the Missouri River. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch through Wednesday morning.

But weather service meteorologist Cathy Zapotocny said forecasters have downgraded some previous estimates of how high the Missouri will get, with minor flooding expected on the Missouri at Omaha and Nebraska City, peaking on Friday. 

The recent spate of wet weather follows a seriously soggy spring and summer. Nebraska averaged 5 inches of rain in August, two-tenths of an inch above the previous record set in 1977, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.

The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District on Tuesday closed its Elkhorn River access sites to boats and other recreational activities, including the West Maple Road and Graske Crossing sites. 

The Iowa Department of Transportation has warned drivers to check road conditions in case heavy rains lead to road closures again on local roads and major highways like Interstates 29 and 680. 

The cold front that blew in with the rain should keep temperatures cool, in the low 60s. Thursday should be clear, with more showers possible later on Friday and throughout the day Saturday. 

