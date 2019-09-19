A flash flood warning was issued Thursday for Douglas and Sarpy Counties and eastern Saunders County in Nebraska and southwest Pottawattamie and northwest Mills Counties in Iowa.
Heavy rainfall was reported from Thursday morning's storms across eastern Nebraska, the National Weather Service said. The reading at the weather service office at Valley was 1.98 inches of rain, meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen said, but a spot in the town of Valley itself recorded 3.45 inches. A reporting station in the Elkhorn neighborhood in far west Omaha reported 4 inches, as did spots in Bennington and Pender.
Someone who lives three miles southeast of Kennard, which is between Arlington and Blair, reported 4.5 inches of rain. Blair reported 3.81 inches, Pilger reported 4.3 inches and Inglewood, which is just south of Fremont, reported 3.55 inches. Omaha's Eppley Airfield reported 2.78 inches of rain.
Flash Flood Warning including Omaha NE, Council Bluffs IA, Bellevue NE until 11:00 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/RXnYOPreiA— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) September 19, 2019
The flash flood warning is to stay in effect until 11 a.m.
All the rain left standing water in low-lying areas across the Omaha metropolitan area. Omaha police were closing off Lewis & Clark Landing along the Missouri River after 7 a.m.
River levels along the Missouri River are continuing to rise, with minor to moderate flooding occurring or forecast this week, the weather service said, noting that the river was cresting at Decatur.
Flooding also could cause road closures along Interstate 29 in Pottawattamie County, but so far Thursday morning, roads remained open, but lane closures were reported on the south segment of Interstate 680 near Crescent, and ramps were closed at I-680/I-29 in that area.
After 8 a.m., Omaha police tweeted that "numerous crashes" had occurred throughout the city, and officials had received reports of traffic lights being out or flashing.
More rain could fall early Saturday, the weather service's Nicolaisen said, noting that "significant rain" is possible in the next two to four weeks.
Bring your patience, increase following distance, and drive with your headlights on this morning. Numerous crashes throughout the metro and reports of traffic lights out or flashing. Treat those intersections as a 4 way stop. #OPD via @OPDOfcFehrman pic.twitter.com/ufCyBniNsv— Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) September 19, 2019
The storm may have contributed to two separate power outages in Omaha, according to OPPD. The utility company said a circuit locked out in west Omaha between 168th and 240th Streets from Ames Avenue to the south and County Road 38 to the north.
That left 683 customers without power around 3:30 a.m. Another 1,726 customers lost power shortly after 5 a.m. when another circuit locked out between 108th and 132nd Streets, from Corby Sreet to Western Circle.
By 9 a.m., a little more than 400 customers were without power in Douglas County and about 540 were without power in Washington County, according to OPPD's power outage map.
