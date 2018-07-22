Firefighters spent 45 minutes getting a house fire under control in northeast Omaha late Saturday into early Sunday.
The home, at 2589 Kansas Ave., was believed to be vacant.
No injuries were reported. There was no immediate word on the fire’s cause.
The blaze was reported at 11:41 p.m. Saturday.
