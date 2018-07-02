Crews quickly extinguished a house fire in northeast Omaha that officials say was intentionally set.
No injuries were reported Sunday after the fire in the vacant, one-story house near 17th Street and Fowler Avenue.
The fire was called in about 5:30 a.m. It was brought under control within about 10 minutes.
Someone set the blaze, officials said, noting several areas inside the home where fires had been started.
It was the second fire at the house in the past two weeks.
The house, valued at $15,100, sustained $7,500 in damage, officials said.
Anyone with information about the fire is urged to call the arson hotline at 402-444-FIRE.
