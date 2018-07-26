A garage fire at a La Vista apartment complex has left several residents without essential items such as vehicles, clothing, household items and even antiques.
The fire, which occurred around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, was accompanied by heavy smoke. It damaged at least 14 garages at the Shadow Ridge complex, 8500 Granville Parkway. Papillion-La Vista Fire Chief Bill Bowes estimated damage to the building at $50,000 and said another $50,000 in contents were lost.
The fire, which was declared under control around 8:10 p.m., did not spread to any apartments, he said.
The fire started in a garage where a man in his 20s was working on a truck, Bowes said. Flames spread to two garages on either side of the man's garage, he said, and smoke damaged many other garages.
The man working on his truck suffered burns to his hands while attempting to extinguish the blaze, Bowes said. The man was not taken to a hospital. No other injuries were reported.
Two vehicles were damaged by fire, Bowes said. Several storage boxes of household items and clothing were ruined by smoke.
A Shadow Ridge resident, Bev White, 55, said a new family in the complex was storing many personal items in one of the garages, where they "lost everything.''
Another garage that sustained heavy damage was being used for storing valuable antiques, she said.
White said her garage was not damaged, but some siding on an apartment building near the garages melted from the fire's heat.
Omaha firefighters helped fight the fire, Bowes said. A Ralston rescue squad handled a Papillion medical call while Bowes' department was tied up with the fire.
