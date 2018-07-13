An occupant of an Omaha home that was damaged in a fire has been arrested in connection with obstructing authorities at the scene.
The fire in the single-story, ranch-style house near 72nd and Maple Streets was reported around 8:45 a.m. Thursday. No one was home at that time, fire officials said in a report.
Firefighters found items on fire in a bedroom. The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported. It was declared under control just before 9 a.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.
The occupant arrived while firefighters and police were still on the scene. The occupant was taken into custody for evaluation and arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana of less than one ounce and obstruction.
The house, valued at $45,600, sustained $7,000 in damage, officials said, and $2,000 in contents were lost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.