It was a bit ironic Sunday morning when Omaha firefighters got a call to put out a fire — at one of their own stations.
A battalion chief at Fire Station 43 near 103rd and Fort Streets discovered the fire when he smelled smoke shortly after 10 a.m. and went to investigate. He found a fire in the kitchen and called for help because most of his crew was out on an emergency, according to information provided by the department.
Firefighters from Station 78 near 144th Street and West Maple Road, about 4½ miles away, responded.
The fire occurred in the station’s kitchen and living areas, Assistant Fire Chief John McCormick said. It took about 15 minutes to put out the fire.
“(The damage) was pretty significant,” said McCormick, who rushed to the scene in sweat pants.
The station has been taken out of service and the department should have a better idea Monday how quickly it can reopen, said Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick. The cause of the fire probably will be available Monday, too, he said.
Most of the station’s firefighters and equipment were relocated to Station 42, at 3120 N. 102nd St., Fitzpatrick said.
Response time for the emergencies that Station 43 normally would handle will be somewhat longer, Fitzpatrick said. Fortunately, the fire occurred at a station that was only a short distance down an Interstate from another one, so Fitzpatrick said firefighters expect a minimal effect on response times.
Both stations are along Interstate 680 and are only one exit apart. The now-shuttered station is at Interstate 680 and Fort Street. The station where its crews and rigs are being repositioned is 2 miles to the south at I-680 and West Maple Road.
A firefighter suffered a minor cut to his arm during mop-up work after the fire was extinguished, Fitzpatrick said.
Traffic on the street outside the station was blocked in both directions for more than an hour.
"A battalion chief at Fire Station 43 smelled smoke, investigated and found a fire . . .". Why didn't the smoke detectors provide an alert abut the smoke? Are they working properly? Have they been tested?
This article has been modified since when I attributed the quote.
