It's all fun and games until the bids start rolling in.
Family Fun Center XL, which closed in March, will be auctioning off several of its arcade games and other equipment Friday, Aug. 30, including a Super Pac-Man machine, an air hockey table, a rotating rock wall and a Bozo the Clown ride.
Check out some of the items available below:
Trevor Pfeirrer, of Omaha, who grew up close by to the Family Fun Center location near 72nd Street and Dodge Street, looks over a Super Pac-Man arcade game which will be available at an upcoming auction. Family Fun Center XL will be auctioning off arcade games and other items from their west location inventory in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 30.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A joy stick and buttons on a Street Fighter arcade game at the Family Fun Center XL, which will be auctioning off arcade games and other items from their inventory.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trevor Pfeirrer of Omaha, who grew up close by to the Family Fun Center location near 72nd Street and Dodge Street, looks over a Super Pac-Man arcade game.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trevor Pfeirrer is interviewed by a local reporter.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trevor Pfeirrer, left, and Troy Kluver, right, both of Omaha, plan to attend the upcoming auction.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Family Fun Center XL will be auctioning off arcade games and other items from their inventory.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Super Pac-Man is among the items being auctioned off from the Family Fun Center XL's inventory.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Bozo the Clown ride is among the items being auctioned off from the Family Fun Center XL's inventory.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Guitar Hero Arcade is among the items being auctioned off.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A rotating rock wall is among the items being auctioned off.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mario Kart arcade is among the items being auctioned off.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
In the Groove, Guitar Hero Arcade and Dance Dance Revolution Extreme are among the items being auctioned off.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
You can claim Hot Flash Air Hockey at the upcoming auction.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Terminator Salvation and Deal or No Deal can be claimed at the auction.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Let's Go Jungle is among the items being auctioned off from the Family Fun Center XL's inventory.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Putt Champion will be auction off.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Super Shot basketball is among the items being auctioned off.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Street Fighter 12-game collection is among the items being auctioned off.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday, Aug. 30, will be your chance to bid on Dance Dance Revolution Extreme.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A mini helicopter ride is among the items being auctioned off.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
If you want a mini carousel, Family Fun Center XL's auction will be your chance.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Laser tag barriers are among the items being auctioned off.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mad Wave Motion Theater will be auctioned off.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
NASCAR Arcade will be auctioned off.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Family Fun Center XL will be auctioning off arcade games and other items from their inventory Friday, Aug. 30.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The auction starts at 10 a.m. on Aug. 30 at Family Fun Center, 107th and M Streets, and is available online here.
