Photos: Arcade games being auctioned off at Family Fun Center XL

A Bozo the Clown ride is among the items being auctioned off from the Family Fun Center XL's inventory.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

It's all fun and games until the bids start rolling in.

Family Fun Center XL, which closed in March, will be auctioning off several of its arcade games and other equipment Friday, Aug. 30, including a Super Pac-Man machine, an air hockey table, a rotating rock wall and a Bozo the Clown ride. 

Check out some of the items available below:

The auction starts at 10 a.m. on Aug. 30 at Family Fun Center, 107th and M Streets, and is available online here.

