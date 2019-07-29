Kites and soap bubble makers were some of the items supplied Sunday at the Fathers in the Park free event at Benson Park. Kids could also choose to play touch football, throw water balloons or participate in arts and crafts.
Nothing screams summer like picnics and a good, old-fashioned water balloon fight in the park.
Families from all over Omaha were invited Sunday to Benson Park for Water Wars, a free event staged by Fathers in the Park. More than 500 water balloons, a pile of water blasters and some passing rain showers guaranteed that everyone would get at least a little wet.
“This is the third year that we’ve had Water Wars to give people a way to escape the heat,” said David Slaughter Jr., president of Fathers in the Park. “It’s an opportunity for us to give back to the community, and it’s not just for dads. Grandpa, grandma, aunts, uncles, moms . . . everyone who has a positive influence on the kids is welcome.”
The group’s next outing will be a bus trip to Vala’s Pumpkin Patch in Gretna on Oct. 5. To learn more go to www.fathersinthepark.com or find them on Facebook.
“Our outings are an opportunity to have time with our children,” Slaughter said. “We’re ready today for 200 to 300 people who want to have fun.”
The Water Wars event was held near the park’s playground and sprayground from noon to 4 p.m. It began with a lunch of grilled hot dogs, chips, cookies and pop. There were also kites to fly, hula hoops to twirl and touch football.
Each child received a ticket that gave him or her a chance to win gift bags stocked with snack packs and back-to-school items. The bags also contained toothbrushes, toothpaste and minor medical supplies.
The closing event was a battle royal with water balloons that were filled early in the morning and kept out of sight so as to not tempt the kids. Steve Brown and his adult son, Seth, were in charge of filling the balloons.
The elder Brown said he came prepared for to be a target in the water wars by wearing a T-shirt, shorts and old tennis shoes. It wasn’t long before Rebecca Berry, another club member, used a large water blaster to soak him.
“Everything that I’m wearing is quick dry so I am ready for it,” Brown said. “This park has nostalgia for a lot of us older folks. We came here a lot when we were kids and had this kind of fun. It’s special for me.”
Terrell Curry kept busy watching his three daughters, ages 2 through 6, take aim at one another with water blasters. The girls later took turns creating soap bubbles and popping them.
“This is really a good experience for them,” Curry said. “They’ve got things for all ages of children, too.”
Chakakan Spearman and her 11-year-old son, Javon, were having a good time helping set up the event.
“This park is a nice place,” Spearman said. “There’s football, kites ... whatever the kids could want when they come out here. It’s really important to give the community a place to get together and just be yourself with inexpensive activities.”
Javon was keeping an eye on the hot dogs and water balloon stash.
“It’s going to be fun,” he said.
17 community celebrations around the metro area you don't want to miss this summer
Several communities — Benson, Papillion, La Vista, Gretna and Dundee to name a few — all hold special celebrations this summer. The fun includes parades, food, music and carnival rides.
Gretna Days will take place July 25-28 with a variety of activities, including a carnival, golf tournament, cookout, teen dance, fireworks show, water fights, kiddie parade, craft show, a parade, tractor pull and more. For more information, click here.
Celebrate the Benson community July 27 and 28 with a street festival, parade, music and beer garden, pancake breakfast and more.
This year’s event, the End of Summer Celebration, is Aug. 9-11 in Valley, Nebraska. There will be a parade on Spruce Street, kid activities, free swimming at the city pool, a food truck rally, car and craft shows, a pedal tractor pull and more.
The event, sponsored by the Bellevue-Offutt Kiwanis, will feature a parade, pancake feed, pet show, activities for children, entertainment, food and fun in Washington Park in Olde Towne Bellevue. New this year are Native American activities, free pony rides and stick horse races. More.
Millard Days is Aug. 20-25. Celebrate with parades, carnivals, food, live music, a beer garden, a poker run, special family activities and more. Millard Days will take place at Andersen Park, 13625 Cottner St. More.
A day of community fun is Aug. 24 in Dundee at 50th Street and Underwood Avenue. The day will feature local music, food, a beer garden, a 5K race through Memorial Park, local vendors, a farmers market and the annual parade. The event is free to attend. More.
Loessfest is an annual event celebrating all things Council Bluffs. Because of flooding, Loessfest will take place Aug. 30 through Sept. 1 at Tom Hanafan’s River’s Edge Park, located at the Bob Kerry Pedestrian Bridge, 4200 Avenue B in Council Bluffs, Iowa. More.
This year's Harvest Festival in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, will include four days of pageantry, activities and celebrations for the entire family, including carnival rides, parades, music, a karaoke contest, chicken chariot races, an egg toss, a corn-eating contest, a youth dart tournament, fireworks and more.
Formerly known as La Vista Daze, the Salute to Summer Festival will include a parade, community cookout, carnival, Hot Wheels races, fireworks, a free concert, a free pool party and more.
The four-day festival will take place June 6-9 and will include Taste of Blair, a parade, a craft fair, a carnival and much more.
The two-day festival will include a parade, a free family dance and karaoke, a hotdog feed, an outdoor movie, vendors, games, fireworks, a parade and more. The parade will take place June 8 at 2 p.m. on Main Street in Springfield, Nebraska. More.
The community celebration will be held June 7-9, and will include a parade, a family festival, hot air balloon rides, fireworks and more. The parade will take place June 2 at 10:30 a.m. on Main Street. More.
Bennington Daze will take place June 7-9. The event will include food, games, a street dance and a parade. More.
Come to Carter Lake on June 8, for a parade, family fun, fireworks and much more.
Papillion Days will take place June 12-16. This year's theme is "Community Strong." The annual tradition dates back 72 years and includes four fun days of carnival rides, live music, family entertainment, a parade, food and shopping in Papillion’s City Park. More.
Homestead Days will take place June 19-23 in Beatrice, Nebraska. The event will include a Homestead Days parade, a children’s festival, music, crafts, dances and more.
The City of Ralston will host its annual Independence Day Celebration July 3-4 with activities, a family street dance, Picnic in the Park, fire department water fights, the annual Grand Parade and children’s parade, fireworks and more.
Come to Fremont, Nebraska, for historic events, an arts and crafts fair, a parade, youth events and live music. Fremont is approximately 30 miles northwest of Omaha. More.
