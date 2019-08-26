20190827_new_melissa

Melissa Matczak

 MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD

World-Herald Executive Editor Melissa Matczak announced Monday that she is resigning.

Matczak began at the World-Herald in 1997 as an education reporter and served as managing editor for four years before taking over the newsroom’s top role in 2017.

“Omaha is so fortunate to have such a smart and passionate group of journalists working to cover this community,” she said. “And I was fortunate to have spent nearly half of my life working alongside of them.”

Matczak has accepted a corporate communications role with a local company.

Paul Goodsell, the current managing editor, will oversee the newsroom while World-Herald Publisher and President Todd Sears searches for a new executive editor.

