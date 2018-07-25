Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer remembers officials talking about the need for a fifth police precinct years ago when he was just an officer.
Wednesday, as the city broke ground on the city's fifth precinct building, Schmaderer credited Mayor Jean Stothert for making the project, and public safety, a priority.
"Public safety (under Stothert's administration) isn't just in spirit," he said. "It's in tangible things."
The precinct, expected to open in July 2019, will house the department's SWAT team, plus the emergency response, bomb, traffic and uniformed patrol units. It's located northwest of 204th Street and West Dodge Road next to The Mark.
The Omaha City Council this week approved an $8.2 million contract with ConStruct, Inc., to build it. It previously hired Leo A. Daly to design it for no more than $715,500. The city last year bought the land it's on from the Elkhorn Public Schools Foundation for $1 million.
The project is part of the six-year capital improvement plan and its construction will be funded by bonds passed by Omaha voters earlier this year.
With the new precinct, Schmaderer said he anticipates response times to improve and property crime to go down.
Stothert's proposed budget would add 20 officers in 2019, which would bring the city's sworn strength to 900 for when the city opens the fifth precinct.
Schmaderer said the department will have 880 officers, the current authorized strength, after a recruit class graduates in early October.
Schmaderer said he's not prepared to say how many officers will work out of the new precinct and other precincts, but he noted that the department is looking into staffing and call loads each shift in every quadrant of the city.
The city has said that the current precinct boundaries will change when the new building opens.
