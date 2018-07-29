Omaha could someday be home to one of the world’s largest indoor dog parks.

An upstart nonprofit announced plans to build a $16 million off-leash indoor dog complex in west Omaha called Nebraska Canine Commons.

If its founders can complete fundraising,  they hope to begin construction in spring 2019 and open doors in 2020 at a location yet to be determined. The group is currently examining sites near Elkhorn.

A rendering of the proposed indoor, off-leash dog park called Nebraska Canine Commons. The $16 million facility, proposed to open in 2020, claims to be the largest indoor dog park ever built. Among other features, it would include specialized turf that drains liquid waste and manages pet odor.

The group’s plans call for more than 70,000 square feet of play area with dog agility and playground equipment, all atop specialized turf with a drainage system designed to manage liquid waste and minimize odor. The facility also would include a micro-clinic and classrooms with space for as many as 60 for dog training classes.

Its creators claim it would be the largest indoor dog park ever built — though it might be difficult to make that claim definitively.

Omaha-based animal health technology startup Corbyt is behind the project, which would be operated by the new nonprofit Nebraska Canine Commons. Corbyt CEO Jon Cady is a co-director of Nebraska Canine Commons.

The idea for the 90,000 square-foot facility came from a vizsla breed owners group that Cady and Flagship Restaurant Group brand manager Sarah Dring helped run.

“As we went into the winter months we realized there’s nothing really we can do (for vizslas) and there would be a great demand for an indoor facility for dogs,” said Dring, co-founder and marketing director of Nebraska Canine Commons.

Dring and Cady collaborated with design-build team Ayars & Ayars and Architecture Etcetera to design the facility, and now they’re seeking funds to make the project a reality.

Nebraska Canine Commons plans to adopt a membership model. According to its website, pricing begins at $79 per month plus an extra $15 per month for each additional dog, including unlimited access and group training.