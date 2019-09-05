Omaha is more than halfway through the city’s six-month experiment with rented electric scooters. Here’s a by-the-numbers look at the pilot program:

148,020

Rides on rented electric scooters in Omaha from May 13-Aug. 20.

0.7 miles

The median length of trip on the electric scooters.

9 minutes

The median time spent on the scooters.

49 citations

Number issued by the Omaha Police Department to scooter riders, including for riding scooters on sidewalks.

62 written warnings

Number issued by police to scooter riders.

65 injuries

Scooter-related injuries treated at Omaha-area hospitals since the program began in May, based on hospital estimates.

4 neighborhoods

Areas seeing the most scooter use: downtown (especially the riverfront), Midtown Crossing, Aksarben Village and Benson.

1 crash

Scooter-related crash with injuries investigated by police.

6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Time frame when the most scooters are ridden in Omaha, a peak that goes higher Friday through Sunday.

Sources: City of Omaha, Nebraska Medicine, CHI Health, Methodist Hospital, Lime, Spin

