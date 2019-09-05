Omaha is more than halfway through the city’s six-month experiment with rented electric scooters. Here’s a by-the-numbers look at the pilot program:
148,020
Rides on rented electric scooters in Omaha from May 13-Aug. 20.
0.7 miles
The median length of trip on the electric scooters.
9 minutes
The median time spent on the scooters.
49 citations
Number issued by the Omaha Police Department to scooter riders, including for riding scooters on sidewalks.
62 written warnings
Number issued by police to scooter riders.
65 injuries
Scooter-related injuries treated at Omaha-area hospitals since the program began in May, based on hospital estimates.
4 neighborhoods
Areas seeing the most scooter use: downtown (especially the riverfront), Midtown Crossing, Aksarben Village and Benson.
1 crash
Scooter-related crash with injuries investigated by police.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Time frame when the most scooters are ridden in Omaha, a peak that goes higher Friday through Sunday.
Sources: City of Omaha, Nebraska Medicine, CHI Health, Methodist Hospital, Lime, Spin
