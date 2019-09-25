Traffic came to a standstill along two stretches of Interstate 80 Wednesday as a result of crashes.
The first crash occurred on the Nebraska-Colorado border and involved a spill of hazardous materials that delayed reopening. Cody Thomas, spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol, said eastbound I-80 was closed for about one and a half hours, while westbound I-80 was closed for more than three hours. The extent of injuries wasn’t immediately known.
The second crash occurred during the evening rush hour between Omaha and Lincoln and created a commuters’ nightmare. Traffic in both directions came to a standstill, and adjacent rural highways backed up as drivers sought alternate routes.
That crash involved two semitrailer trucks that collided and caught fire in the westbound lanes. One person went to a Lincoln hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.
Hunter Radenslaben was among the westbound drivers who got caught up in the stalled traffic. Radenslaben was returning home to Lincoln after a meeting in Omaha for his media production company, Athlete Nation.
Radenslaben said he turned off his car and waited about two hours before traffic resumed. Some drivers were trying to cross the median to escape the tie-up, but authorities were trying to discourage doing so.
“People got out of their cars and were talking to each other,” he said. “For a lot of people, it was just turn your car off and wait.”
By 7 p.m., eastbound I-80 had reopened.
Westbound I-80 remained closed at 10 p.m., but authorities were expecting it to open shortly.
