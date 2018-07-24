Eastbound Interstate 80 traffic into Omaha was bottled up Tuesday morning by two crashes in Sarpy County.
The first crash occurred around 7 a.m. east of Gretna near Nebraska Highway 50, Sarpy County 911 dispatchers said.
The Highway 50 on-ramp to eastbound I-80 and two eastbound lanes were closed by the crash, dispatchers said. The ramp and lane closings were reopened by 8 a.m.
No injuries were reported, dispatchers said.
The second crash occurred sometime after the first crash but before 8 a.m. in the Giles Road area, dispatchers said. That crash also stacked up eastbound traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.