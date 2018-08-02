An optical company near 49th and Dodge Streets reported that burglars stole nearly $40,000 worth of eyeglass frames, carrying cases and contact lenses. 

The office manager told police that a window at Fashion Forward Optical, at 105 S. 49th St., had been forced open sometime after 8 p.m. Tuesday. The thief or thieves took $37,500 of various prescription eyeglass frames and sunglasses, the report said. 

Another $1,500 in contact lenses and $300 in eyeglass cases also were stolen. 

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at omahacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.

