An optical company near 49th and Dodge Streets reported that burglars stole nearly $40,000 worth of eyeglass frames, carrying cases and contact lenses.
The office manager told police that a window at Fashion Forward Optical, at 105 S. 49th St., had been forced open sometime after 8 p.m. Tuesday. The thief or thieves took $37,500 of various prescription eyeglass frames and sunglasses, the report said.
Another $1,500 in contact lenses and $300 in eyeglass cases also were stolen.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at omahacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.