Dry, sunny and pleasant weather conditions are expected through the weekend in the Omaha area, with high temperatures generally in the mid-80s.

Eppley Airfield has reported 2.48 inches of rainfall as of July 19, officially .24 inches above normal for Omaha for the month.

Other Eppley Airfield rainfall totals:

— June, 6.89 inches, 2.71 above normal

— May, 1.97 inches, 2.79 below normal

— April, .27 inches, 2.69 below normal

— For 2018 so far, 11.61 inches, 3.53 below normal.

The Omaha-area forecast, according to the National Weather Service office in Valley:​

Friday through Sunday — Sunny with highs around 85.

Monday — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high around 85.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny with a high around 85.

Wednesday — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high around 85.

Tags

Jay Withrow covers breaking news for The World-Herald overnight and early morning. Phone: 402-444-1259.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription