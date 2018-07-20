Dry, sunny and pleasant weather conditions are expected through the weekend in the Omaha area, with high temperatures generally in the mid-80s.
Eppley Airfield has reported 2.48 inches of rainfall as of July 19, officially .24 inches above normal for Omaha for the month.
Other Eppley Airfield rainfall totals:
— June, 6.89 inches, 2.71 above normal
— May, 1.97 inches, 2.79 below normal
— April, .27 inches, 2.69 below normal
— For 2018 so far, 11.61 inches, 3.53 below normal.
The Omaha-area forecast, according to the National Weather Service office in Valley:
Friday through Sunday — Sunny with highs around 85.
Monday — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high around 85.
Tuesday — Mostly sunny with a high around 85.
Wednesday — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high around 85.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.