Architect Bob Perrin rejected the county’s offer to buy his building at 420 S. 18th St. The county had offered $900,000 for the four-story, 40,000-square-foot office building.

 JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD

The owner of a century-old building at 18th and Howard Streets says he plans to file a lawsuit challenging Douglas County’s move to seize his property and demolish it, making way for a $120 million juvenile justice center.

“I think it’s atrocious,” Bob Perrin said Tuesday afternoon, following a nearly seven-hour meeting during which the Douglas County Board took initial steps on the project, including using eminent domain to take his building at 420 S. 18th St. “It’s absolutely atrocious.”

The County Board’s decision came even as one board member said he had concerns about the financial burden the project would place on the county and what he perceives as a lack of transparency in discussions about the project.

“You’re going to make us strapped for cash for the foreseeable future,” board member Jim Cavanaugh said.

But proponents said it was necessary to keep momentum going on the proposed facility, which has been years in the making.

The center, which would be funded through bonds issued by the Omaha-Douglas Public Building Commission, would most likely require an increase to the county’s property tax rate of about 3 cents per $100 of valuation. That means the owner of a $150,000 house would pay an extra $50 a year, based on projections from County Finance Director Joe Lorenz.

Cavanaugh argued that there needed to be more opportunities for public input before the county forged ahead. He expressed concern with the board’s decision to use a private, nonprofit organization to oversee the project, pointing out that such an organization isn’t subject to open meetings or public records laws.

“We should slow down and take a deep breath and look at this and other alternatives to this before we plunge ahead, destroying further downtown architecture,” he said.

The six other board members said the new juvenile justice center is urgently needed. The Douglas County Courthouse, across the street from the proposed site, is overflowing, and its juvenile justice floor is old and gloomy and presents safety concerns, with people accused of serious crimes mingling with youths in court for family matters.

According to plans presented to the board at the end of June, the new youth detention campus would include space for juvenile courts and related services, new offices for attorneys and a juvenile detention center.

“This is an extension of our current courthouse, which is the people’s house,” said board member Mary Ann Borgeson, who has long championed a new juvenile justice center. “We want to make it the best.”

City Councilman Ben Gray also urged the board to support the juvenile justice center. There’s no time for thumb-twiddling, he said. The courthouse is out of space.

“We’ve got to stop putting a Band-Aid on a cancer patient,” he said.

Several defenders of Perrin’s building who spoke during the public hearing said Omaha has a poor track record of preserving old buildings. They asked why the county couldn’t just look elsewhere to build the center.

But that location is pivotal to the county’s juvenile justice center goals, as they’ve been outlined so far, proponents say. Currently, law enforcement officers shuttle young people from the county’s youth detention center at 42nd and Pacific Streets downtown for court hearings. Having the center closer to the courthouse is not only convenient for attorneys, probation officers, law enforcement and the young people — it’s safer, proponents have said.

Perrin said his building is integral to the character of its neighborhood, and he was frustrated at what he said was a lack of communication from the county during this process.

The county offered to pay Perrin $900,000 for the building in May. He declined the offer. The building was assessed for tax purposes at $457,000 this year, according to the Douglas County Assessor’s Office.

“I think it’s invaluable,” he said at Tuesday’s meeting. “It’s a community asset. It’s a gem.”

Borgeson emphasized that there would be more opportunities for public input as the project progresses and that the plans aren’t set in stone. The next steps, she said, are awaiting Perrin’s official response to the initiation of acquisition proceedings and determining the justice center’s specific needs. Then the nonprofit organization will be able to move forward with design.

“We want input,” she said. “It’s not that we’re trying to shut anybody out who was here today to provide input.”

During the meeting, the County Board also approved:

» A request for $1.45 million in advance funds from the Omaha-Douglas Public Building Commission for the first phase of work on the juvenile justice center.

» The terms and conditions of a private, nonprofit corporation formed to develop the juvenile justice center.

» Several agreements between the county and the building commission, saying the two entities would work together on planning, financing, design, construction and other components of getting the center off the ground. Those will still need building commission approval.

» The 2018-19 Douglas County budget. The tax rate is to stay the same, at about 28 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.

SDUNCAN
S DUNCAN

Shame on you for tearing down yet another historic building.

PANDERSON
PAUL ANDERSON

The Board is trying to cover it up. How they avoided the open meeting laws by creating a non profit. This is questionable at best. Thanks James Cavanaugh for your questioning. This is not over yet.

BJONES7
BOB JONES

Soon there wont be anything downtown to remind us of our history. Just ugly old buildings built in the 70's. These old buildings are irreplaceable. Made of brick to stand for centuries. For some reason Omahan's have no thoughts for the past or desire to renovate. Just bulldoze and move further west. Try stepping outside of your comfort zone once in a while and try something new that is old. Why would you tear down perfectly good infrastructure only to build something else? Civic auditorium could have been used to play high school basketball games at. Think outside the box.

The Jeffrey
Jeff Hicks

There are hundreds of abandoned properties in Ben Gray's District 2. Why not utilize some of them instead of letting them continue to blight entire neighborhoods? Why not make good use of already useless properties instead of tearing down yet another historic downtown building?

RMORGAN
ROBERT MORGAN

True

MGAUGHAN1
MARY GAUGHAN

I hope the owner sued and wins. It’s time
our historic structures were saved. and given
a new life. The County can’t even take care
of the tres in front of the Court House. This building is historic. Build the JJC at the site of the old
Civic Center. Another option is to tear down blighted properties South of 19th & St. Mary’s
Ave. That’s just a few short blocks from the
Court House. Bill Gaughan - Omaha

ROURADA
ROBERT OURADA

Didn’t we just spend a lot of money to refurbish the 6th floor of the Douglas County Courthouse for Juvenile Court? Didn’t we just spend millions to add on to the juvenile facility adjacent to County Hospital?

And now we need to spend millions more for a new facility in downtown?

Is the long term outlook for juvenile crime that bad?

RK2077987
KRISTINE RADUECHEL

Find another building.

LB2137226
BRIAN LEIMBACH

This is the result of the voters in Douglas County continuing to re-elect the same members over and over and over again. Decisions like this happen when elected officials face no consequences or competition at the ballot box.

RMORGAN
ROBERT MORGAN

EXACTLY Boyle and Duda are the worst

RMORGAN
ROBERT MORGAN

Why not use the grounds of the old Civic Auditorium for a new multi-level County Courthouse and youth detention facility. Seems stupid to tear down a building that has to run in conjunction with another facility

TimFair
TIM FAIR

If they want to keep the juveniles away from adult criminals and they have their own judges why do they want/need to connect it to the city county building?? Seems to me they could build it anywhere in the county and achieve that goal quite well.

TimFair
TIM FAIR

As the saying goes, "follow the money". Maybe the OWH will keep tabs of this "non-profit" like they did Goodwi$$.

Hjalmer
Hjalmer Anderson

Omaha has vast expanses that desperately need to be leveled and redeveloped. Why knock down a building that's capable of being rehabbed into a great new/old building? They knocked down all of Jobber's Canyon and now we wish we still had some of that back.

