“I think it’s atrocious,” Bob Perrin said Tuesday afternoon, following a nearly seven-hour meeting during which the Douglas County Board took initial steps on the project, including using eminent domain to take his building at 420 S. 18th St. “It’s absolutely atrocious.”
The County Board’s decision came even as one board member said he had concerns about the financial burden the project would place on the county and what he perceives as a lack of transparency in discussions about the project.
“You’re going to make us strapped for cash for the foreseeable future,” board member Jim Cavanaugh said.
But proponents said it was necessary to keep momentum going on the proposed facility, which has been years in the making.
Cavanaugh argued that there needed to be more opportunities for public input before the county forged ahead. He expressed concern with the board’s decision to use a private, nonprofit organization to oversee the project, pointing out that such an organization isn’t subject to open meetings or public records laws.
“We should slow down and take a deep breath and look at this and other alternatives to this before we plunge ahead, destroying further downtown architecture,” he said.
The six other board members said the new juvenile justice center is urgently needed. The Douglas County Courthouse, across the street from the proposed site, is overflowing, and its juvenile justice floor is old and gloomy and presents safety concerns, with people accused of serious crimes mingling with youths in court for family matters.
“This is an extension of our current courthouse, which is the people’s house,” said board member Mary Ann Borgeson, who has long championed a new juvenile justice center. “We want to make it the best.”
City Councilman Ben Gray also urged the board to support the juvenile justice center. There’s no time for thumb-twiddling, he said. The courthouse is out of space.
“We’ve got to stop putting a Band-Aid on a cancer patient,” he said.
But that location is pivotal to the county’s juvenile justice center goals, as they’ve been outlined so far, proponents say. Currently, law enforcement officers shuttle young people from the county’s youth detention center at 42nd and Pacific Streets downtown for court hearings. Having the center closer to the courthouse is not only convenient for attorneys, probation officers, law enforcement and the young people — it’s safer, proponents have said.
Perrin said his building is integral to the character of its neighborhood, and he was frustrated at what he said was a lack of communication from the county during this process.
The county offered to pay Perrin $900,000 for the building in May. He declined the offer. The building was assessed for tax purposes at $457,000 this year, according to the Douglas County Assessor’s Office.
“I think it’s invaluable,” he said at Tuesday’s meeting. “It’s a community asset. It’s a gem.”
Borgeson emphasized that there would be more opportunities for public input as the project progresses and that the plans aren’t set in stone. The next steps, she said, are awaiting Perrin’s official response to the initiation of acquisition proceedings and determining the justice center’s specific needs. Then the nonprofit organization will be able to move forward with design.
“We want input,” she said. “It’s not that we’re trying to shut anybody out who was here today to provide input.”
During the meeting, the County Board also approved:
» A request for $1.45 million in advance funds from the Omaha-Douglas Public Building Commission for the first phase of work on the juvenile justice center.
» The terms and conditions of a private, nonprofit corporation formed to develop the juvenile justice center.
» Several agreements between the county and the building commission, saying the two entities would work together on planning, financing, design, construction and other components of getting the center off the ground. Those will still need building commission approval.
» The 2018-19 Douglas County budget. The tax rate is to stay the same, at about 28 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
The century-old Blackstone Hotel, most recently used as an office building in midtown Omaha, is poised to be resurrected to its original use under a nearly $75 million plan by two Omaha developers. Read more
The century-old farm at 162nd and Fort Streets, which has evolved into mostly rental space for a landscaper, car fanciers and storage-seekers, is at risk. Omaha officials want the operations shut down, citing concerns with permits, zoning, life safety. READ MORE.
Rising southeast of 10th Street and Capitol Avenue is a six-story mostly residential structure with ground-floor commercial bays. Capitol Place, as the $27 million project is called, is the dream of two former city officials who are shedding a suburban lifestyle to help build Omaha’s downtown central business district. READ MORE.
Omaha-based Metonic Real Estate Solutions helped refine a project it thinks will target an unmet demand in the west Omaha area. Ravello 192, as it’s called, is planned as a sprawling 11-building town house development offering private entrances and garages for each of the 118 rental residences. READ MORE.
The Rohwer family is one of the last farm families on 204th Street, one of the final few trying to straddle the fuzzy line between this area’s rural past and suburban present. "My life is farming," said Alan Rohwer. "My life is this land." READ MORE.
Omaha’s movers and shakers, with more than half the funds pledged privately, are forging ahead with a $290 million proposal to breathe new life into the city’s downtown riverfront. A conceptual master plan calls for adding spacious lawns for events, a Farnam Street walking promenade that stretches past Eighth Street to the river, a ribbon-shaped rink for ice skating and rollerblading, a water plaza where kids can play and splash, and a dog park. READ MORE.
Alvine Engineering is settling into a new home at 12th and Cass Streets, about four blocks north of the 127-year-old digs it had been in for three decades. The facility marks the first corporate headquarters to be constructed in that downtown area since 2013 when a $44 million, 130,500-square-foot facility at 13th Street and Capitol Avenue was built for grain-trader Gavilon. READ MORE.
The 30 Metro residential and retail complex brings a five-story, $20 million investment to North 30th and Fort Streets. The building includes 110 apartments, 12,000 square feet of commercial bays — and the Icona, a sculpture that stands near the entrance to the 113,000-square-foot complex. READ MORE.
NuStyle Development is poised to convert another downtown Omaha building into housing — replacing much of the Wells Fargo Bank center at 1919 Douglas St. with about 200 apartments and indoor parking. READ MORE.
Officials continue to move closer to developing Lot B, an 8-acre piece of downtown real estate near the CenturyLink Center. Plans calls for a $125 million mixed-use development with restaurants, stores, apartments, open spaces and possibly another hotel. READ MORE.
A company that builds senior living communities has staked out an 8-acre spot on Omaha’s sprawling West Farm development. The Avamere Family of Companies, based in the Portland, Oregon, area plans an $84 million project featuring a pair of upscale residential structures with independent senior living, assisted living and memory care units spanning 325,000 square feet. READ MORE.
A growing Omaha-based Baxter Auto Group is revving up with a new corporate headquarters to be built northwest of 168th Street and West Dodge Road, near three dealership structures the company currently has under construction. READ MORE.
A familiar Old Market warehouse — the 133-year-old Woolworth building — is now 44 residences. The homes were carved out of the top three floors of the five-story structure on the northeast corner of 12th and Howard Streets. READ MORE.
The 130-year-old St. Agnes Catholic Church and related buildings appear headed for the same fate as a few other Omaha parishes in the past few years: The campus at 23rd and Q Streets has been sold to a developer who expects to replace it with rental housing. READ MORE.
The century-old Blackstone Hotel, most recently used as an office building in midtown Omaha, is poised to be resurrected to its original use under a nearly $75 million plan by two Omaha developers. Read more
The century-old farm at 162nd and Fort Streets, which has evolved into mostly rental space for a landscaper, car fanciers and storage-seekers, is at risk. Omaha officials want the operations shut down, citing concerns with permits, zoning, life safety. READ MORE.
Rising southeast of 10th Street and Capitol Avenue is a six-story mostly residential structure with ground-floor commercial bays. Capitol Place, as the $27 million project is called, is the dream of two former city officials who are shedding a suburban lifestyle to help build Omaha’s downtown central business district. READ MORE.
CINDY GONZALEZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha-based Metonic Real Estate Solutions helped refine a project it thinks will target an unmet demand in the west Omaha area. Ravello 192, as it’s called, is planned as a sprawling 11-building town house development offering private entrances and garages for each of the 118 rental residences. READ MORE.
The Rohwer family is one of the last farm families on 204th Street, one of the final few trying to straddle the fuzzy line between this area’s rural past and suburban present. "My life is farming," said Alan Rohwer. "My life is this land." READ MORE.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha’s movers and shakers, with more than half the funds pledged privately, are forging ahead with a $290 million proposal to breathe new life into the city’s downtown riverfront. A conceptual master plan calls for adding spacious lawns for events, a Farnam Street walking promenade that stretches past Eighth Street to the river, a ribbon-shaped rink for ice skating and rollerblading, a water plaza where kids can play and splash, and a dog park. READ MORE.
Alvine Engineering is settling into a new home at 12th and Cass Streets, about four blocks north of the 127-year-old digs it had been in for three decades. The facility marks the first corporate headquarters to be constructed in that downtown area since 2013 when a $44 million, 130,500-square-foot facility at 13th Street and Capitol Avenue was built for grain-trader Gavilon. READ MORE.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Intercultural Senior Center is building a 22,000-square-foot facility at 5545 Center St. Construction on the $6.2 million project is expected to be done by 2019. READ MORE.
The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska plans to move its health clinic and administrative offices from South Omaha to the vacant former Infogroup headquarters campus near 84th and Q Streets. READ MORE.
The 30 Metro residential and retail complex brings a five-story, $20 million investment to North 30th and Fort Streets. The building includes 110 apartments, 12,000 square feet of commercial bays — and the Icona, a sculpture that stands near the entrance to the 113,000-square-foot complex. READ MORE.
NuStyle Development is poised to convert another downtown Omaha building into housing — replacing much of the Wells Fargo Bank center at 1919 Douglas St. with about 200 apartments and indoor parking. READ MORE.
Officials continue to move closer to developing Lot B, an 8-acre piece of downtown real estate near the CenturyLink Center. Plans calls for a $125 million mixed-use development with restaurants, stores, apartments, open spaces and possibly another hotel. READ MORE.
MEGAN FARMER/THE WORLD-HERALD
The former Creighton University Medical Center is becoming the state's largest single structure of market-rate apartments, near 30th and Cuming. READ MORE.
ALLEY POYNER MACCHIETTO ARCHITECTURE
A company that builds senior living communities has staked out an 8-acre spot on Omaha’s sprawling West Farm development. The Avamere Family of Companies, based in the Portland, Oregon, area plans an $84 million project featuring a pair of upscale residential structures with independent senior living, assisted living and memory care units spanning 325,000 square feet. READ MORE.
A growing Omaha-based Baxter Auto Group is revving up with a new corporate headquarters to be built northwest of 168th Street and West Dodge Road, near three dealership structures the company currently has under construction. READ MORE.
A familiar Old Market warehouse — the 133-year-old Woolworth building — is now 44 residences. The homes were carved out of the top three floors of the five-story structure on the northeast corner of 12th and Howard Streets. READ MORE.
The 130-year-old St. Agnes Catholic Church and related buildings appear headed for the same fate as a few other Omaha parishes in the past few years: The campus at 23rd and Q Streets has been sold to a developer who expects to replace it with rental housing. READ MORE.
(14) comments
Shame on you for tearing down yet another historic building.
The Board is trying to cover it up. How they avoided the open meeting laws by creating a non profit. This is questionable at best. Thanks James Cavanaugh for your questioning. This is not over yet.
Soon there wont be anything downtown to remind us of our history. Just ugly old buildings built in the 70's. These old buildings are irreplaceable. Made of brick to stand for centuries. For some reason Omahan's have no thoughts for the past or desire to renovate. Just bulldoze and move further west. Try stepping outside of your comfort zone once in a while and try something new that is old. Why would you tear down perfectly good infrastructure only to build something else? Civic auditorium could have been used to play high school basketball games at. Think outside the box.
There are hundreds of abandoned properties in Ben Gray's District 2. Why not utilize some of them instead of letting them continue to blight entire neighborhoods? Why not make good use of already useless properties instead of tearing down yet another historic downtown building?
True
I hope the owner sued and wins. It’s time
our historic structures were saved. and given
a new life. The County can’t even take care
of the tres in front of the Court House. This building is historic. Build the JJC at the site of the old
Civic Center. Another option is to tear down blighted properties South of 19th & St. Mary’s
Ave. That’s just a few short blocks from the
Court House. Bill Gaughan - Omaha
Didn’t we just spend a lot of money to refurbish the 6th floor of the Douglas County Courthouse for Juvenile Court? Didn’t we just spend millions to add on to the juvenile facility adjacent to County Hospital?
And now we need to spend millions more for a new facility in downtown?
Is the long term outlook for juvenile crime that bad?
Find another building.
This is the result of the voters in Douglas County continuing to re-elect the same members over and over and over again. Decisions like this happen when elected officials face no consequences or competition at the ballot box.
EXACTLY Boyle and Duda are the worst
Why not use the grounds of the old Civic Auditorium for a new multi-level County Courthouse and youth detention facility. Seems stupid to tear down a building that has to run in conjunction with another facility
If they want to keep the juveniles away from adult criminals and they have their own judges why do they want/need to connect it to the city county building?? Seems to me they could build it anywhere in the county and achieve that goal quite well.
As the saying goes, "follow the money". Maybe the OWH will keep tabs of this "non-profit" like they did Goodwi$$.
Omaha has vast expanses that desperately need to be leveled and redeveloped. Why knock down a building that's capable of being rehabbed into a great new/old building? They knocked down all of Jobber's Canyon and now we wish we still had some of that back.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.