It’s been about a year since Mitchell Elmblad was nearly knocked off his feet by a fountain of sugar water and grain during a brewing mishap, but his Internet fame is fairly new.

Elmblad, the head brewer at the Brickway Brewery and Distillery in the Old Market, said the video of his ordeal was posted to the company’s Facebook page about a week ago and already has 4 million views. The clip also was featured on the "Today" show.

“I think people can just relate to it,” Elmblad said. “At the end, when I just kind of hang my head — everyone’s been there.”

Elmblad has been in the brewing business for five years. The incident, which was caused by a clogged drain, happens “once in a blue moon,” he said.

The water that shot up at him was 180 degrees, resulting in what felt like “a pretty bad sunburn.”

Elmblad said he was lucky. He had just prohibited employees from wearing shorts for safety reasons . He was wearing waterproof pants and shoes at the time.

The video was posted to the company’s page to help promote the brewery’s upcoming events, but it might prove more lucrative than a good marketing tool.

Elmblad said a contract is in the works with a company in Los Angeles to license the video and split the royalties.

For now, Elmblad said he’s enjoying the comments and messages from people.

“People reach out just to see how I’m doing,” he said. “It’s nice to see people who still care, who are kind.”

