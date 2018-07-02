A girl suffered a serious injury Sunday night at the College Home Run Derby when she was struck by a baseball, authorities said.
Information was hard to come by, but the Nebraska Medical Center confirmed that the girl, 12, was in critical condition.
The incident at TD Ameritrade Park occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m.
Kristyna Engdahl, spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority, which oversees the stadium, said the ballpark’s medical team initially treated the girl before she was taken to the hospital.
Engdahl said the girl evidently was in seating near or beyond the outfield.
The derby was delayed from Saturday to Sunday night because of rain.
Six of college baseball’s best power hitters competed to launch multiple pitches out of the park.
Home run derbies have been popularized by the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, which in recent years has been preceded by a home run derby.
(2) comments
All MLB parks have installed more screens to enhance fan safety. Why hasn't MECA done the same?
shouldn't be necessary in the outfield imo. the added protection is needed near the dugouts down each line where glancing foul balls can rocket off a bat with little to no time for a fan to react. And not all MLB stadiums have done this the last I'd heard.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.