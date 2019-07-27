Workers removed a footbridge Friday that linked Heartland of America Park and the Gene Leahy Mall near the Conagra campus in downtown Omaha.
The footbridge spanned Eighth Street near Douglas Street. The work is part of the riverfront redevelopment project. Eighth Street between Douglas and Farnam Streets will close Aug. 5 and remain closed until the mall renovation is complete in 2021.
The steel from the footbridge will go to salvage; MECA said the wood was too deteriorated to be reused.
