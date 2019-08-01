20190802_new_billmurray_pic1

Bill Murray chats with Warren Buffett at Ted and Wally's on Thursday in Omaha.

 JESSICA WADE/THE WORLD-HERALD

Actor Bill Murray sat Thursday with Warren Buffett at a table in Ted and Wally's, an Old Market ice cream shop. 

A few customers sat and glanced at the pair, but no crowd gathered as the actor and billionaire were engrossed in conversation.

Amber Bambler said she headed from her downtown apartment to Ted and Wally’s as soon as a friend told her Murray was in the shop.

“I’m a big fan,” Bambler said. “I’ve been following how he shows up in random places.” 

Bambler asked Murray how he felt about hugs. Murray obliged, then told Buffett he had to get one, too. 

“So I hugged both of them,” Bambler laughed. 

What brought Murray to Omaha?

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.

"Alaska Airlines," he said, prompting a chuckle from Buffett. 

Murray pulled two small cups from his pocket. 

The airline served smoothies in the cup, and throwing them away seemed like a waste, Murray said.

He turned to Buffett. "They could almost be portable shot glasses."

Murray has stopped by Nebraska before. In September, he performed in Omaha and was also spotted on the sidelines of Memorial Stadium during a Husker game.

17 Omaha-area ice cream places you need to try this summer

What's summer without ice cream? Visit one of these Omaha-area ice cream shops to curb your cold treat craving.

1 of 17

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription