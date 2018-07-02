Thousands of people saw the downtown night sky explode with color Sunday at the Omaha World-Herald fireworks show — a day after nature’s own fireworks postponed the College Home Run Derby and the fireworks show.
Organizers said about 17,500 people watched the 34th annual fireworks display Sunday from within TD Ameritrade Park, and countless others took in the show from surrounding areas.
The Home Run Derby and fireworks show had originally been scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday. But just before the event was to begin, thunderstorms swept into the area, bringing drenching rain, lightning and strong winds, forcing the event to be postponed.
Sunday brought clearer skies and cooler weather, with temperatures near 80 for the derby’s 7 p.m. start.
Brett Derrig was part of a group of about 50 who attended together, a baseball team of 9-year-olds and their families. Derrig is the coach.
He said he goes to the College World Series every year, but this was his first time at the Home Run Derby.
“I can tell you for sure I will be back,” said Derrig, who owns Triple Play Sports, an indoor baseball training facility in Council Bluffs. He brought his son, Bryce, 11.
Bryce and the 9-year-old baseball players got to see how to hit the ball right, Derrig said, and the fireworks “were great. They were A-1.”
Daud Babak and about 25 extended family members found a grassy spot on the edge of a nearby parking lot to watch the fireworks. His family has been watching the fireworks shows for 15 years, since moving to Omaha, he said.
He and his family wouldn’t have been able to watch the fireworks if they went on as scheduled Saturday. So the delay worked well for them.
And also for John Phelps, a MAT bus driver who sat outside a few blocks from the stadium to watch the fireworks after work.
“I usually just go home, but I thought I want to see them,” Phelps said of the fireworks.
“I like to see them explode,” he said, “a lot of pretty colors, noisy.”
The fireworks show seemed to go flawlessly, synced to America-themed music. But earlier, during the home run competition, a 12-year-old girl was hit by a baseball and critically injured, authorities said. She was in critical condition at Nebraska Medical Center as the fireworks were about to begin.
The weather has postponed fireworks plans before. Dangerous cold postponed New Year’s Eve fireworks in downtown Omaha this year. And a bout of rain at last year’s fireworks display at the Home Run Derby delayed things a bit.
Kudos to the Omaha World-Herald for a spectacular fireworks show! It was truly enjoyed by one and all. One question- I believe there was only one 'patriotic' song- Proud to be an American. The rest of the music was popular upbeat music, but there was no Fourth of July theme and no others that spoke to our love of country. As digital subscribers, we love our local journalism, but have to wonder why our local newspaper would put on a fireworks show for the Fourth of July with only one song that speaks to the reason for the holiday. Please enlighten me!
