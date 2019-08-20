Officials at a downtown Omaha church are getting bids on repairs to a pair of statues that were damaged last week.
A woman had entered St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church without permission Thursday night and knocked statues of St. Peter and St. Ann from their pedestals, Omaha police said.
The statue of St. Ann was extensively damaged, while the statue of St. Peter had the hands and arms broken, said the Rev. Rodney Adams, the parish priest.
The statues — made of wood, burlap and plaster — were crafted in Spain more than 300 years ago.
The church doesn't know how much the statues are worth, Adams said, and has yet to sort out how repairs will be paid for. A police report from the incident listed the value of the statues as more than $5,000.
According to police, a 34-year-old woman was found Friday morning sleeping in the basement of the church, which is at 19th and Dodge Streets. She told officers that she was welcome in the church because her middle name is Magdalene. She said destroying the statues was a prophecy God had sent her to fulfill.
The woman was cited on suspicion of criminal mischief and trespassing.
