A 2019 BMW motorcycle added to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office fleet. The Sheriff’s Office is starting with two bikes and intends to have up to four. The bikes should help deputies with pursuits, Capt. Wayne Hudson said.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies soon will be patrolling the streets on motorcycles. The maneuverability of the powerful 2019 BMW R 1250 RT-P motorcycles will help deputies in pursuits of the speedy bikes and other vehicles, said Sheriff’s Capt. Wayne Hudson.
“There appears to be an increase in motorcycle riders exhibiting some reckless behavior,” Hudson said. “By far, most motorcycle riders follow the rules of the road, just as all drivers should. What a minority of riders are actually doing is giving the law-abiding motorcyclists a bad name.”
Some of the stunts Hudson and other law enforcement officers have seen on the streets include blocklong wheelies, bikes darting in and out of traffic and unsafe speeds.
“I was in my unmarked car and I saw a motorcycle go past me doing well over 100 mph,” Hudson said. “It’s these small groups of reckless riders that we are looking to stop.”
The Sheriff’s Office is starting with two motorcycles at a cost of about $26,000 each, Hudson said. The intent is to have up to four motorcycles in the sheriff’s unit.
The Omaha Police Department has 16 motorcycles in its unit, a police spokesman said.
Training for the county’s motorcycle deputies was completed in May. The unit will begin patrolling this week, Hudson said.
The Sheriff’s Office motorcycles will be equipped with radar to detect speeding. Computers will be mounted on the bikes’ rear end so that deputies can check for warrants, validity of driver’s licenses and ownership.
“Basically, anything we can do with a cruiser’s computer, we will be able to do with a motorcycle’s equipment,” Hudson said.
“The motorcycles are also great for community events,” he said. “We used to have motorcycles a long, long time ago, and it will be nice to have them again.”
Tye, Omaha Police Department
Tye, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois from the Netherlands, is named after fallen officer Jason “Tye” Pratt. Just like his namesake, he loves goofing around with officers, but he is very serious when it comes to work. At home, he loves to lay around and loves when his cousins come visit or to be their show and tell at school. Tye was named K-9 of the Week!
An Alabama native, appropriately-named Justice is handled by Officer Greg Byelick. After completing her training at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center, Justice is certified as an explosives-detecting K-9. Justice, along with fellow K-9 Layla, are UNL's first campus police dogs.
Officer Boldra handles Olaf, a Belgian Malinois born on April 15, 2013, in the Netherlands. After being purchased from an Alabama training center, Olaf attended a 10-week dog camp at the Bellevue Police Department, becoming certified in narcotics, patrol and evidence recovery on Nov. 8, 2016. Olaf lives with Bolda, along with recently-retired Police Service Dog Willy. Olaf likes playing fetch, having his chest scratched and playing with his "Kong" toy — although he also likes playing with medicine balls.
Falo, handled by Officer Jackie Anderson for the past three years, is a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois. Falo is a dual-purpose explosives ordinance detection (EOD) patrol dog who works with the U.S. Secret Service extensively, along with Big Ten football, basketball and wrestling events — sweeping the stadiums for explosives, and running across the occasional pop star. In addition to work, Falo loves wrestling and napping with his sister, the beach, his ball and coffee. Officer Anderson says he's as goofy as some of the following pictures make him look.
Tar, a Dutch Shepherd, is handled by Mike Loyd. He will do just about anything for a tennis ball.
Layla, handled by Officer Johnson since 2017, specializes in explosives detection and evidence recovery. She's a nearly three-year-old German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois/Lab mix from Croatia.
Skeen, handled by Officer Bossman, was a Belgian Malinois with French commands. He passed away May 2, 2011, after many years of service.
