Douglas County Sheriff's Office motorcycle

A 2019 BMW motorcycle added to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office fleet. The Sheriff’s Office is starting with two bikes and intends to have up to four. The bikes should help deputies with pursuits, Capt. Wayne Hudson said.

 DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Reckless motorcyclists, beware.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies soon will be patrolling the streets on motorcycles. The maneuverability of the powerful 2019 BMW R 1250 RT-P motorcycles will help deputies in pursuits of the speedy bikes and other vehicles, said Sheriff’s Capt. Wayne Hudson.

“There appears to be an increase in motorcycle riders exhibiting some reckless behavior,” Hudson said. “By far, most motorcycle riders follow the rules of the road, just as all drivers should. What a minority of riders are actually doing is giving the law-abiding motorcyclists a bad name.”

Some of the stunts Hudson and other law enforcement officers have seen on the streets include blocklong wheelies, bikes darting in and out of traffic and unsafe speeds.

“I was in my unmarked car and I saw a motorcycle go past me doing well over 100 mph,” Hudson said. “It’s these small groups of reckless riders that we are looking to stop.”

Douglas County Sheriff's Office speed detector

A speed detector on a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office motorcycle.

The Sheriff’s Office is starting with two motorcycles at a cost of about $26,000 each, Hudson said. The intent is to have up to four motorcycles in the sheriff’s unit.

The Omaha Police Department has 16 motorcycles in its unit, a police spokesman said.

Training for the county’s motorcycle deputies was completed in May. The unit will begin patrolling this week, Hudson said.

The Sheriff’s Office motorcycles will be equipped with radar to detect speeding. Computers will be mounted on the bikes’ rear end so that deputies can check for warrants, validity of driver’s licenses and ownership.

“Basically, anything we can do with a cruiser’s computer, we will be able to do with a motorcycle’s equipment,” Hudson said.

“The motorcycles are also great for community events,” he said. “We used to have motorcycles a long, long time ago, and it will be nice to have them again.”

Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.

