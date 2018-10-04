Douglas County Sheriff Tim Dunning has been inducted into the Nebraska Sheriff’s Association’s hall of fame.
The nomination was supported by the Douglas County Board, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine and the Metro Police Chiefs Association. Dunning is the first sheriff in Douglas County’s 164-year history to be inducted into the hall.
Dunning, 69, was elected sheriff in 1994 after 22 years with the Omaha Police Department, where he rose to the rank of lieutenant. He began his law enforcement career in 1971 in Papillion .
Dunning, a Republican, is seeking re-election. He is opposed by 34-year-old Democrat Mike Hughes, an Army veteran and former police officer who works with underprivileged students in Omaha.
During his induction ceremony in Kearney, Dunning was praised for his work establishing a K-9 unit, a SWAT unit and a modern crime lab in Douglas County. He also led the office to national accreditation status in three areas: law enforcement, crime scene investigation and the crime lab.
(1) comment
Bravo Sheriff Dunning, Bravo!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.